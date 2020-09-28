Cooler Weather Helps Crews Battling The Mullen Fire

Cooler weather has allowed fire crews to continue structure protection work in the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest. Monday crews will attempt to use Highway 230 as an anchor point to tie the fireline into the area burned by the Badger Creek Fire in 2017.

The Mullen fire was at 77,950 Acres as of Monday morning. It is 2% contained.

Virtual Community Q&A TODAY at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Mullen Fire Information page: https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire

Summary

Cooler, cloudy weather and less erratic fire behavior allowed firefighters to return to the southeast end of the fire yesterday to resume structure defense actions and to assess properties in impacted areas including Lower Keystone, Lake Creek, and Foxborough. Next, they will forward their assessments to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office who will directly contact homeowners if notifications are necessary. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when that process is concluded.

Today, crews will continue structure protection work in communities south of the fire. Firefighters will also work the area where the fire crossed Highway 230 south of Woods Landing. They will use the highway as an anchor point to tie fireline into the area burned by the Badger Creek Fire (2017). Other areas of focus will be the 543 Road south of Rob Roy Reservoir and securing possible advance to the Sheep Mountain area.

Fire crews have multiple planes and helicopters on-site to assist with suppression efforts, though strong winds and low cloud ceilings have limited their use the last two days. Those aerial resources may be utilized today under more favorable weather conditions.

Fire Conditions and Weather

A cold front moved into the area yesterday, bringing cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and higher humidity. Some light precipitation fell on portions of the fire. The incoming front shifted winds. This northwest wind pattern is expected to continue throughout the week along with a drying trend and increased temperatures. Critical to near-critical fire weather is expected for the next few days.

Mandatory Evacuations: See the Albany County Sheriff FB page for the latest listhttps://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek.

The communities of Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy area, Wold, Beehive, Pelton Creek, Mountain Home, Graham, Fox Park, Foxborough, Albany, Woods Landing and adjacent areas.

EVERYTHING along HWY 10 to the Colorado State Line.

Areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and NORTH of HWY230.

Fox Creek Road, including areas west of HWY 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon. Keystone Communities: Keystone Proper, Lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch, 507C Cabin grouping.

Pre-evacuation: Centennial

Closures and Restrictions

Wyoming 11 is closed from the junction with County Road 47 into Albany. Wyoming 230 is closed from the Colorado border to Sodergreen Lake. County Road 47 (Fox Creek Road) is closed between WYO 11 and WYO 230. WYO 10 is closed from WYO 230 to the Colorado state line. There is no estimate on when these roads might reopen.

Forest Closure

A Forest area closure is in effect surrounding the Mullen Fire. For details, see the new Forest Closure Order https://tinyurl.com/yyanh6ey and the new Forest Closure Area Map https://tinyurl.com/y3wh7bv3

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Effect for the Fire Area

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd786902.pdf

Albany County: https://www.co.albany.wy.us/247/Fire-Restrictions

Temporary Flight Restriction

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect for the fire area: https://tinyurl.com/y3foyxwt