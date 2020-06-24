The social media app TikTok has officially reached country music. Artists including Russell Dickerson, Kelsea Ballerini, CB3, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs have jumped on the bandwagon, creating dances and funny videos to share with TikTok users.

One video that made us do a double-take involved Josh Turner, Eric Church, Combs, Jake Owen and Bryan. However, it’s not actually them in the video, but their impersonations that had us belly-laughing.

Country artist Cooper Alan put his own spin on the trending hip-hop song "Rockstar" by DaBaby. We will give you a little heads up that the line Alan sang does have profanity. So, if you’re reading this with your kiddos you might want to skim before you listen to it out loud! Alan took the hip-hop song and sang it in the way that each of the five artists listed above would have sung it. We have to say, he was spot on with each artist’s facial expressions and singing twang.

“Brand new Lamborghini f--k a cop car” is the lyric Alan hilariously altered to fit each singer's style.

Turner was up first. Alan nailed this one, singing with Turner’s classic deep slow twang and strumming the guitar with a beat similar to Turner’s "Why Don’t We Just Dance."

With puckered forward lips and squinted eyes, the singer then imitated Church’s performance demeanor, complete with drawn-out, somber lyrics, similar to his style in "Jukebox and a Bar."

Next, Alan rightfully mirrored Combs’ hearty, belted-out singing technique by lengthening the one line into two, similar to Combs’ chorus in "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Alan ended his video with an impersonation of Owen and his rhythmic talk-singing style, followed by Bryan with his gusty crescendo, similar to his oomph in "Country Girl’ (Shake It for Me)."

Check out the hilarious performance in the video above.