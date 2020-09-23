Cops, 36 Semi Trucks Lead Wyoming Special Olympics Celebration

Officers from four Wyoming law enforcement agencies and 36 semi-trucks led the way for a Wyoming Special Olympics celebration in which more than $6,200 was raised.

Special Olympics says the Truck Convoy is an international awareness and fundraising partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds so athletes can train year-round.

The event took place at the WYDOT yard in Cheyenne on Saturday.

It's a hallmark event for an organization that provides athletic training and competition opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

"The fact that Special Olympics can bring together law enforcement and truckers is a testament to how Special Olympics athletes are a true inspiration to us all," the organization said in a news release.

The Truck Convoy got underway in 2005 as a part of an international promotion and partnership between law enforcement and the trucking community.

To date, more than $75,000 has been raised.