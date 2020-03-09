Coronavirus a Concern in Wyoming As Virus Spreads Nationwide

The Wyoming Department of Health has recently issued a statement regarding the growing risk of the coronavirus.

While the current risk of transmission is still low in Wyoming, the coronavirus is still growing concern.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, stated the following in the news release:

“We have no reported cases in our state to date and that’s one of the reasons we still believe the risk within Wyoming from this virus remains low. We believe it’s likely the disease will spread to this state at some point, but do not yet know how widespread the illness will be overtime after it does arrive."

Harrist continues, "There are simply some things we don't fully know about COVID-19 [coronavirus] such as how easily it spreads and how many patients may experience severe illness.

It is recommended to take the following steps to avoid the spread of the coronavirus:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Stay home if sick.

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

However, one thing which Harrist says in not recommended is the use of facemasks as a general preventative measure, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend people who are well should wear them but instead should be used by people who are ill to help prevent spread.

Harrist also stated that "Travel recommendations and restrictions are also important to help prevent the spread of illness,”

Because they are at higher risk of severe coronavirus illness, the CDC also says older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should consider avoiding situations with increased risk for transmission.

For more information on the coronavirus and its relation to Wyoming, please follow the link here.

For more information about the disease and its national and international status from the CDC, please follow the link here.