Could Weld County Become Part Of Wyoming?

Education Images/Universal Image

What would you think of Weld County, Colorado, becoming Weld County, Wyoming?

Apparently someone on Facebook thinks it isn't a crazy idea.

A Facebook page called 'Weld County WY" is trying to get the ball rolling by getting the proposal before voters in both Weld County as well as Wyoming.

A post on the Facebook page puts it this way:

''The goal of this page is to have everything set for a question to be on the ballot in 2021asking voters whether Weld County should leave Colorado and join Wyoming. At the same time it will be on the ballot in 2021 in Wyoming asking voters will they accept Weld County to Wyoming.

Reason for 2021 is because 2020 is going to have lots of ballot question and it's a presidential year. Plus we need to get financial support, support from elected officials, plan/have townhalls, logistics for this to happen, and changes that would.impact the 310,000 residents.

Spread the word and IM if you have any questions."

Article 4 of the U.S, Constitution sets out a procedure for states to leave one state and form another:

“New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress,”

The idea of Weld County leaving Colorado is not new, according to the Greeley Tribune newspaper.