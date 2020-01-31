Luke Bryan had the honor of singing the national anthem at the 2017 Super Bowl, but he is far from the first country artist to take part in the big event. In fact, several country acts have graced television screens on game day, including Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, among others.

Bryan joined previous national anthem singers Charley Pride, who performed in 1974; Brooks (1993), Hill (2000), the Dixie Chicks (2004) and Underwood (2010).

In other years, the spotlight was on country music during the halftime performance. In 1990, Doug Kershaw was part of a halftime lineup that included Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, the Nicholls State University marching band, the Southern University marching band and the USL marching band.

Country Commercials Fit for the Super Bowl

Four years later, in 1994, the halftime show went country once again with Clint Black; Tanya Tucker; Travis Tritt; and the Judds, who performed "Tuckered Out," "It's a Little Too Late," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "No One Else on Earth" and "Love Can Build a Bridge."

That wasn't the last year country was featured, though, as Twain joined in during Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show in 2003, where she performed "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Up!" during a set that also featured No Doubt and Sting. Click through the gallery above to learn about other country Super Bowl performers in previous years.

Country Singers Who Have Performed at the Super Bowl