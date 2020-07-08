Poll: Which Country Star Would Get Your Vote for President?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

November 2020 will be here before you know it, and that means it's nearly time for us to vote for our 46th President of the United States of America. As of now, there seems to be definitely two candidates, but maybe three or even four candidates that will run, if Kanye West (he says he is) really ends up on the ballot.

What about a country star for president? I would vote for either Garth Brooks or Miranda Lambert, for sure. If Garth were president, we would get Trisha Yearwood as First Lady, which would be amazing, and I feel like the country would be more as one with one another. If Miranda Lambert were president, watch out! So much would get done and so fast, and I know she would make all of our shelter pets a priority, and they would all get adopted to great homes.

Which country artist would you vote for president?

Country Stars Weight in On Which Country Artist Should Be President: