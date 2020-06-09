Face the Coronavirus Pandemic With Country Stars’ Branded Face Masks

Summertime is much slower than usual for the music industry this year. While most artists are used to spending the warmer months out on the road, playing shows for fans, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has largely halted those plans for the year.

What's open and what's temporarily closed and banned varies throughout the United States, but because the coronavirus spreads mainly via respiratory droplets produced by talking, coughing or sneezing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face mask or other cloth face covering in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures (such as remaining six feet apart) are hard to maintain.

Face masks are available through a number of manufacturers and some clothing makers, in a variety of styles and colors. If you need to cover your face, though, why not show off your country music fandom?

A number of artists have begun selling branded face masks; some are donating the proceeds to charities that are helping out during the pandemic. Other artists have bandanas for sale in their online merch stores, and those can easily be fashioned into a mask.

The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in mid-March. As of June 7, more than 6.7 million people have been infected and 397,388 people have died globally. In the United States alone, more than 1.8 million people have been infected and 109,038 people have died due to COVID-19.