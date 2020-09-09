Country Artists With No ACM Awards [PICTURES]

While awards and shiny trophies often reflect talent, it's not always the case. There are many country artists who have never gone home with an ACM Awards trophy -- and it's not for lack of fanbase, effort or talent. Do you know which duo has been nominated 17 times -- and won zero ACMs? Or which artist has won three Grammy Awards but never an ACM?

These artists sing some of your favorite songs, and they're all recognizable names. However, their names just haven't been called after the presenter states, "And the winner is ..." at the ACMs. Regardless, all of these artists are extraordinarily talented, showing you can't always judge an artist by the hardware on their mantle.

Click through the photo gallery below to see which country artists have never received ACM Awards. Several of these country stars are nominated again this year -- and maybe they'll break their streak of nominations with a win!

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app