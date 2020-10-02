No matter what way you look at it, marriage is hard. Most of the time, even the happiest of unions is a work in progress.

Now imagine trying to keep your marriage not just alive but thriving while also nurturing a superstar career in country music. Although it may seem glamorous -- and, some of the time, it is -- being a county star also means long recording sessions, extensive tours that take you away from home, demanding promotional schedules and so, so much more.

Despite all of the demands of their careers and everyday lives, these country stars and their partners have managed to make things work for the long haul -- like, the really long haul. Some of the happy couples pictures in the photo gallery below, such as Alan Jackson and his wife Denise, met in high school!

Click through the pictures to find out how long these country couples have been married. You've gotta love long-lasting love!