Babies on Board! These Country Stars Have All Had Kids in 2020

The country music family is growing in 2020. A number of artists have welcomed new babies to their broods -- glimmers of hope during a tumultuous year.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became first-time parents this spring: Son Hayes Andrew Hurd arrived in late March. Morgan Wallen, meanwhile, surprised fans with the news of his fatherhood in mid-July. His son, Indigo "Indie" Wilder, was born to Katie Smith, the singer's ex-fiancee.

Thomas Rhett and Jimmie Allen are dads multiple times over now, too, thanks to the arrivals of daughters Lennon Love and Naomi Bettie, respectively. And Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner, among others, are counting down the days until the arrival of their little one.

Flip through the photo gallery below to meet all of the country music babies born in 2020: