Musical Smartypants: Country Singers Who Learned Before They Earned

"Stay in school!" Kids may roll their eyes at that oft-heard phrase as they argue with their parents that some of the wealthiest celebrities on the planet dropped out of school to start their careers early. But in the notoriously volatile entertainment business, no one can argue with having an education to fall back on.

The truth is, along with the awards, platinum albums and No. 1 hits, numerous country artists also have college degrees to their names. Superstars such as Eric Church, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and Trisha Yearwood all graduated college, and they're not the only ones.

Click through the photo gallery below to find out which country stars took their "reading, writing and 'rithmetic" seriously ... and learn their (sometimes surprising) majors.