2020 Country Music Festivals Guide

Country music festivals are as much a part of summer as the beach and baseball, but keeping track of them can be a chore! This festival guide will surely help you in 2020.

Over a dozen well-known festivals begin early in the year and run through December, featuring A-list artists like Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. Miranda Lambert will appear often, as will hot newcomers like Brett Young, Dustin Lynch and Kane Brown. Dan + Shay is another with several headlining slots in 2020, and you'll find Dierks Bentley virtually everywhere.

Scroll through to learn all about the country festivals near you, and then click any of the links to stay updated and to get tickets. (This list will be updated as more festivals are announced, and as additional lineups for 2020 and beyond are revealed.) You'll never know where the Taste of Country staff may turn up. Last year we were a part of four major festivals, including Hometown Rising in Kentucky.

A few festivals called it quits after 2019, but more are added, including a sixth Country Thunder Festival, this time in Iowa (it's the old Tree Town Festival). There is really no excuse if you're in the mood for live country music this spring, summer and fall. Go find some new friends a few new favorite acts at a country festival!

Did you see something amazing in 2019, or do you have a festival you think we need to add? Email the ToC staff at staff@tasteofcountry.com!