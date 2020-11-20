Family, Food + Gratitude: A Country Music Thanksgiving Playlist

Good people, great food, sweet memories and taking the time to reflect on everything we've been given is what this time of the year is all about. Whether you're gathered up with the whole family or celebrating "friendsgiving" style, here's a soundtrack for your Thanksgiving holiday from some of country music's biggest names, then and now.

From Hank Williams to Martina McBride to Thomas Rhett, we've found plenty to be thankful for all over the country music spectrum. Celebrating "Family Tradition" is one of country music's favorite themes, along with the blessings handed down through the years.

From the sacred to the silly, this playlist offers up an appropriate backdrop to remind us of everything we have to be grateful for, whether your holiday finds you away from loved ones, stuck at work or in the middle of a multi-generational melee. Click on the Spotify playlist below and join in the the attitude of gratitude that we're rocking at The Boot this holiday season!

Listen to The Boot's Thanksgiving Playlist: