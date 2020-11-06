Will Kane Brown Top the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Kane Brown spotlights his sweet family in his new video for "Worship You." Will he secure the votes to lead the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to loyal Taste of Country readers.

Brown's wife, Katelyn, and his daughter, Kingsley, both star in the new video, which has plenty of competition this week. Lee Brice, Tyler Braden, Brothers Osborne, Jake Hoot, Little Big Town, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce and Chase Martin all have new videos up for consideration this time around.

The Top 10 looks pretty different this week, too. Home Free are still at No. 1, but Lauren Alaina gains all the way to No. 2, and Lauren Mascitti is at No. 3 this week. Jimmy Charles, Miranda Lambert and Drew Parker all have new clips in the Top 10 after two weeks of intense voting.

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the countdown's top spots next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide who wins the Countdown every week, so get to voting, and don't forget to share this poll with your country music-loving friends and family.

Watch for the results next Friday, and good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.