Can Luke Bryan Reign in the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Luke Bryan draws on his life on and off stage for his new video for "Born Here Live Here Die Here."

The video for the title track of his new album combines footage of his exciting life in the spotlight with private moments with his family to paint a picture of a life well-lived, and it's up for votes this week. Will Bryan's huge fan base vote his new clip into the Top 10? We'll see.

Bryan is facing competition from Lucas Hoge, Tucker Beathard and Jordan Davis, all of whom drew on their own families for their respective new videos. Hoge's "Wishin' I Was Fishin'" video salutes his father's influence, while Beathard's "I Ain't Without You" pays tribute to his late brother, Clayton. Davis' new "Detours" clip stars his daughter. Parker McCollum also has a great new video for his song "Young Man's Blues." Who's got your vote this week?

The countdown was suspended last week after some problems with the voting that have now been fixed. Laine Hardy is again at No. 1 this week with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On," and Home Free are hanging in at No. 2 with their video for "Everybody Walkin' This Land." The rest of this week's Top 10 remains fairly consistent, but the results could be very different next time around with several strong new videos in the mix.

Which artists and videos would you like to see among the most popular videos in country music next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! We publish the results every Friday. Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.