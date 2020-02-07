Will Blake Shelton Help John Anderson Top the Video Countdown?

Blake Shelton joins country legend John Anderson in the video for their new duet, "Tuesday I'll Be Gone." Will their combined fan bases vote the song into the top country music videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers.

Anderson is one of the artists who's joining Shelton on the road for the second time in 2020 on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which also features Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. Their new collaboration is from Anderson's upcoming album, Years, which is slated for release in April.

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week with their new video for "Why Not," followed by Cade Foehner and Shelton's duet with Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You." Scotty McCreery debuts at No. 5 in his first week with his new acoustic video for "Five More Minutes," and Midland bring their new "Cheatin' Songs" video to the Top 10, as well.

Which country artists will we see in next week's roundup of the most popular videos in country music? That depends on votes from Taste of Country readers just like you. We let our readers weigh in on their favorites every week, and publish the results every Friday.

