Ashley McBryde has just released a new video for "Martha Divine," a song from her forthcoming sophomore album. Will her fans help vote it into the most popular country music videos of the week?

McBryde is facing off for votes against newcomer Payton Smith, who has just released his video for "Like I Knew You Would." They are looking for votes after a week that has seen sweeping changes come to the countdown of country's top videos.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are still at No. 1 in the first week of 2020 with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas" this week, while evergreens from Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and more move up this week after a number of fan favorites aged out of the voting last week. That left room for clips from Craig Morgan, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Trisha Yearwood this week.

Which artists will make the cut for next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? That's up to you and other Taste of County readers. We let you decide your favorites every week, and we publish the results every Friday. If you want to see your favorites win, you've got to vote, vote, vote!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.