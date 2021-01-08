Devin Dawson salutes his grandfather in his new video for "He Loved Her." Will he lead the top country music videos of the week?

The poignant video is a touching tribute to a small-town man who "lived his life like a country song." Dawson is facing competition from new clips from Hailey Whitters and Little Big Town, as well as Matt Jordan. Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week, and the Top 10 has not changed significantly with just one week of voting over the last three due to the holiday season. Will the new year bring big changes to the countdown? That's up to you.

