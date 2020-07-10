Jason Aldean has released a new video for his song "Got What I Got" that gives a glimpse into his personal life. Will he head up the most popular country music videos in this week's countdown?

Tim McGraw, Brett Eldredge, Ingrid Andress, Home Free, Cole Swindell and Willie Nelson all have new videos that are also looking for votes this week, so next week's countdown ought to see some serious shakeups. Who's got your vote?

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week with their video for "Cover Me Up," which retires from consideration as their collaboration with Lee Greenwood on "God Bless the USA" comes up for votes. Jake Hoot debuts in the Top 10 with his sentimental "Best Job I Ever Had" video in a week that otherwise sees a lot of familiar artists and clips back in the countdown.

Taste of Country lets our readers choose the top country music videos each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.