Will Brad Paisley Head Up the Top Country Music Videos This Week?

Brad Paisley enlisted a group of all-stars for his new video for "No I in Beer." Will his fans vote it into the top country music videos of the week?

Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Brett Kissell and more join celebrities from across the sports and entertainment worlds in Paisley's video, all raising a socially-distanced beer in solidarity wth the song's feel-good message.

Dan + Shay, Mandy Barnett and James Robert Webb also have great new videos out this week that are looking for votes. Who's got your support?

Laine Hardy is back at No. 1 this week with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On," and Home Free debut at No. 2 with their video for "Everybody Walkin' This Land." Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani debut at No. 6 this week with their new video for "Happy Anywhere," while much of the rest of the Top 10 remains consistent.

