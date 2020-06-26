Will Jake Hoot Head Up the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Jake Hoot released a precious new video starring his little girl for Father's Day. Will he top the most popular country music videos of the week?

Hoot's clip for "Best Job I Ever Had" uses footage of the 2019 champion of The Voice playing with his 5-year-old daughter, Macy, and it's adorable. The new clip is looking for votes this week. Has Hoot got your support?

Sammy Kershaw's "My Friend Fred" video heads up the most popular videos in the countdown again this week, while Home Free remain at No. 2. Keith Urban, Chris Young and Miranda Lambert have all made gains this time around, and Maddie & Tae return to the Top 10 this week after dropping out of the countdown last week.

Clint Black, Auburn Road and Jacob Bryant are all well within striking distance of the Top 10 with just a little bit more support this coming week. Will we be seeing them in the countdown of country music's top videos? That's up to you.

Taste of Country lets our readers choose the top country music videos each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.