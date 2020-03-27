Will Thomas Rhett + Jon Pardi Lead the Week’s Top Videos?

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi have the antidote for everyone's social isolation in their new video for "Beer Can't Fix." Will fans vote it into the top country music videos of the week?

Rhett and Pardi hit the beach in the fun video for "Beer Can't Fix," and while it's not quite as good as a day at the beach yourself, it'll have to do while most of us are inside during a global pandemic.

Kenny Chesney has a new video out this week looking for votes, and so do Brantley Gilbert and Justin Moore. Who's got your support?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani jump to No. 2 this week with their video for "Nobody But You," while Miranda Lambert debuts at No. 5 with her new "Bluebird" clip.

Will we see major changes to the week's most popular country videos next time around? That depends on you. We let Taste of Country readers vote on their favorites every week, and publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.