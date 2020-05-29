Will Tim McGraw Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Tim McGraw has released a powerful new video for his new single, "I Called Mama," but he'll have to really rally his fans if he wants to end up at the top of the most popular country music videos of the week.

McGraw's new clip incorporates heartwarming and heart-wrenching footage that fans sent in showing them with their own beloved mothers, bringing even more power to McGraw's already emotional song. He's competing for votes against new videos from Dolly Parton, Craig Campbell, Gabby Barrett and Cam. Who will head up the countdown next week? That's up to loyal Taste of Country readers like you.

Sammy Kershaw's powerful video for "My Friend Fred" is once again at the top of the countdown for a second week, while Home Free are back at No 2. Loretta Lynn's new video for Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces" enters the countdown at No. 8 this week, while John Anderson and Blake Shelton re-enter the list at No. 10 with their collaboration on "Tuesday I'll Be Gone."

Which clips and artists will make it into the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets our readers determine their top picks, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

