Home Free Continue Unbroken Run at No. 1 on the Video Countdown

Home Free continue their reign at the top of the most popular country videos of the week, after a week of unusually heavy voting brought changes to the Top 10.

The vocal harmony group are back at No. 1 again this week with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," which has headed up the countdown since its release in early April. American Idol champ Laine Hardy remains at No. 2 with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On."

Sammy Kershaw enters the countdown this week with a splashy No. 5 debut for his latest video, "My Friend Fred," and the Highwomen bow at No. 8 with their "Crowded Table" video.

Which artists and videos would you like to see make it into the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets readers determine the winners, so make sure you vote and keep on voting for your favorites! We publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.