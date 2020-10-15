Wax on, Wax Off: See Photos of Country Stars’ Wax Figures

Many celebrities and public figures have been immortalized in wax by the famous Madame Tussauds -- including a number of country stars! Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Little Jimmy Dickens and more have been honored with wax figure likenesses of themselves.

A Nashville-area Madame Tussauds, opened in 2017, is the company's first themed attraction; titled "Soundtrack of America," the museum highlights those artists who have helped shape America's musical landscape. The Music City location isn't limited to country music, either: Artists from jazz, blues, pop and other genres have wax figures there.

Artists featured at Madame Tussauds' Nashville location include Minnie Pearl, Jimi Hendrix, Dickens, Patsy Cline, Blake Shelton, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Rogers, Beyoncé, Billie Holiday, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder and many others; Nashville characters Rayna James and Deacon Claybourne are also among the wax figure likenesses.

Readers can flip through the photo gallery below to see some of the wax figures that have been created in country stars' images. Some figures are extremely lifelike, while others -- well, they're just a bit off: