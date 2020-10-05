18 Country Singers You Totally Forgot Dated Celebrities

Famous celebrity couples like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman and Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley are the exception to what usually happens when a country singer dates a Hollywood star.

Actually, both of those country men found real love only after celebrity dating experiences gone wrong.

Country stars dating other country singers, professional athletes romancing Nashville's hottest bachelorettes and rockers finding a muse with a little more twang in her thang all make this list of relationships you forgot happened, or were too young to remember. Find Dwight Yoakam on here twice! Carrie Underwood, twice! Chely Wright, twice!

It's easy to remember that a celebrity couple like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill happened, because they've lasted more than 20 years. And we're reminded that Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were married every time they release a new album. But who can recall the two Dallas Cowboy quarterbacks that dated country singers, or that one time a country couple danced into our hearts?

No need to bend your mind back that far. We've done the work for you: