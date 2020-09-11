The Good Old Days: 43 Country Songs to Honor Our Grandparents

Sept. 13 is National Grandparents Day, and no genre of music embodies the cross-generational traditions of strong family values better than country music. Our grandparents hail from a generation that has been recognized as the golden standard of what country music represents: honesty, integrity and hard work.

From the Judds' classic "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and the lessons our grandparents have taught us to the heart-wrenching transformation of our loved ones as they move into their later years, as captured in Brett Eldredge's "Raymond" and Rascal Flatts' "Ellsworth," country music is rich with stories about and gratitude for the generations that have come before us. Toby Keith tells the story of his grandmother in "Clancy's Tavern," and Willie Nelson entertains listeners with a tongue-in-cheek backwoods family tree in "I'm My Own Grandpa."

The Boot has gathered some of the best that country music has to offer to pay respect to grandparents in this Spotify playlist. From storytelling to life-changing inspiration, we've drawn so much more than our genetic makeup from our ancestors. Enjoy the walk down memory lane -- and don't forget to send some love to your grandparents, whether they're angels or still living.