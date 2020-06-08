Friends in High Places: See Country Stars With Their Famous Friends

Garth Brooks may have "friends in low places," but for a number of country stars, their closest friendships are the exact opposite.

It's usually pretty clear which of your favorite artists are good friends -- you probably already know that Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are fishing buddies -- but did you know that there's a third celebrity in their friendship?

Thanks to their The Voice and American Idol judging gigs, respectively, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban made some friends outside the country world, as has the genre-bending Taylor Swift, who seems to make friends with everyone she meets or collaborates. Reba McEntire's time in front of movie cameras has given her a close relationship with a fellow actress, while Carrie Underwood has such a shocking BFF that we wonder how they met to begin with!

All in all, based on their relationships with stars in a number of different fields, it seems like many of our favorite country singers are pretty outgoing folks! Check out the photo gallery above for to learn more about some of the most surprising friendships.