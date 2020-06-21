See Country Stars in Their Biggest Role: Dad

Some of country's biggest names have an even more important job than entertaining country fans every night. They also play the roles of doting dads, and this Father's Day we're celebrating country pops.

Luke Bryan is the biological father to two children with his wife Caroline, but when his sister's children were left without parents, the Bryans took them in, too. Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and LoCash's Preston Brust became fathers more recently, but they've already fallen into their roles as doting dads.

Jason Aldean, George Strait, Darius Rucker and Willie Nelson are fathers to multiple children. Clay Walker has also been sharing behind-the-scenes moments with his children on social media. When they're not entertaining thousands on stage, they're at home feeding babies, changing diapers and teaching teenagers to drive. Country dads really are the best!

Scroll through the gallery below to celebrate country dads this Father's Day.

See Country Music Dada With Their Kids