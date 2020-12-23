Should Jennifer Aniston ever decide to take a holiday trip to Nashville, she'd better bring a bodyguard — or at least some Binaca.

Not one, not two, but four different country men picked her as the celebrity they'd most like to lay a kiss on. Find out who, plus which country stars named their fellow country hitmakers as their dream mistletoe kisses, in the video above.

Miranda Lambert was all about a certain pop star before finding out he is due to be a daddy soon. Luke Bryan and Gloriana went old school — like really old school — and Lee Brice seemed ready to salivate, while Kip Moore answered like he'd been thinking about the question all day long.

Nearly two dozen stars answered.