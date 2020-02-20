They Call Them … What?! 16 of the Best Country Star Nicknames

What's in a name? For plenty of country stars, their nickname is even more telling! From Johnny Cash to Loretta Lynn, some of the biggest artists in the genre have nicknames just as iconic as their music.

"The Possum," "the Hag," "Coal Miner's Daughter" -- these nicknames are iconic ... but some stars have nicknames that are slightly embarrassing. Blake Shelton got his amphibious moniker from his mom, while Taylor Swift earned her endearing nickname from Brad Paisley.

Icons including Merle Haggard, Hank Williams and George Jones earned nicknames early on that stayed with them throughout their careers -- and their lives in general. Flip through the photo gallery below to find out the nicknames of some of our favorite country stars.