The Dixie Chicks have changed their name, but they're far from the first to do so. Several solo artists and quite a few country groups have rebranded, if you want to call it that.

Some tweaked, some chopped and some invented an entirely new persona. These nine artists all felt like something wasn't working — or maybe perhaps were legally pressured to change for trademark reasons, as tends to happen when you start becoming rich and famous.

Randy Travis, the Cadillac Three and LoCash started as something different. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band switched mid-career, but switched back. We only chose artists who recorded under one name professionally — amateur demos and dirty honky-tonk gigs don't count. But dozens do use a stage name; keep scrolling to see who and what those names are.

This list was originally inspired by Billy Ray Cyrus becoming Cyrus (it was short-lived), but recent additions come after pressure to change during a remarkable social conversation about race. For that reason, Lady Antebellum is no more and — perhaps shockingly — neither are the Dixie Chicks. Read on.

9 Country Acts Who Changed Names Mid-Career

Learn the Real Names of Country's Biggest Stars