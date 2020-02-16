Can you imagine turning down some of country music's most well-known names for a spot in a singing competition? That's exactly what the crew of American Idol did -- more than once, too. Awkward!

The popular TV show might be known for turning out superstars including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery, but those involved with American Idol also said no to some singers who would turn out to be stars. For starters, Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott was turned away from a spot on Idol not once but twice!

"I actually tried out for American Idol twice and didn’t get past the first round," Scott shared with Entertainment Weekly, "if that gives anyone hope."

Other American Idol rejects-turned-big country stars include Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Chris Lane. Read on below to find out more about the stars who didn't cut it by Idol standards but have since turned into household names.