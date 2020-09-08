13 Best Country TV and Movie Theme Songs

Country stars have contributed theme songs to some great television shows and movies over the years. Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and George Strait are among the country stars who have recorded songs for television and film, and you'll also find two very different songs from two very different films from Dolly Parton on the list of the best country TV and movie theme songs.

It's no surprise to see artists like Lady Antebellum and Trisha Yearwood make the cut, but we bet you won't guess which country duo made the list — and while the top song on the best country TV and movie theme songs list is one that you might not have expected, we bet you won't argue with it.