COVID-19 Case Forces Closure of Cheyenne Municipal Building

The Cheyenne Municipal Building has been closed after an individual in the building tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Monday.

Because the individual had contact with other employees, city spokesman Michael Skinner says the decision was made to close the building for the remainder of the week to allow contact tracing to occur and the viral incubation period to pass.

Skinner says city business will still be conducted virtually and the situation will be reassessed at the end of the week.

