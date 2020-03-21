COVID-19 Cases Reported In Carbon County; Wind River Reservation

As of Saturday morning, Wyoming has 23 reported coronavirus cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health Website.

The newest reported case is in Carbon County. No additional details were immediately available Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Northern Arapaho Tribe announced the first reported case of coronavirus on the Wind River Reservation, though it's unclear if that case is included in the already-reported cases in Fremont County.

The tribe said on social media that the case is connected to the cases in Lander, which are all linked to a nursing home facility.

On Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Department of Health announced the first case of COVID-19 in Natrona County. Hours before that, Campbell County also announced a case.