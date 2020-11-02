COVID-19 Closes Cheyenne Mayor’s Office, Orr Tests Negative
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says COVID-19 has forced the closure of her office, although she herself has tested negative for the virus.
The mayor posted this statement on her 'Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook Page:
COVID-19 has hit our office. I have tested negative, and we have kept our distance. My office is closed; we will be working remotely until further notice. Phone is 637-6300 and email is mayor@cheyennecity.org
