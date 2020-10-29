COVID-19 Forces Cheyenne Elementary School Online

Laramie County School District 1 announced Thursday evening that Fairview Elementary School will not be holding in-person learning next week.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the district found out today that five of the school's six teachers are either in quarantine or isolation due to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department orders.

"Due to this, the district leadership team and the school principal decided to implement the LCSD1 Adapted Learning Plan Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6," Brown said in a news release.

"Part of this decision was made because of the lack of certified substitutes available to guide face-to-face learning," he added.

Brown says all 105 students, none of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be issued the "appropriate technology" to continue their learning.

He says administration will revisit the issue on Friday, Nov. 6, to determine whether the school will remain in adapted learning, be open for in-person learning or do a combination of the two.