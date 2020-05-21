COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Fort Collins Chick-fil-A, Anheuser-Busch

A new report lists a number of northern Colorado businesses who are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Chick-fil-A on College Avenue in Fort Collins has reported that four employees tested positive for COVID-19 in a new report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that tracks outbreaks in manufacturers and facilities. The same report found that 19 people tested positive for the virus at the Walmart Distribution Center in Loveland.

A Walmart spokesperson, Tiiffany Wilson, said this told Coloradoan:

"Like Loveland and the surrounding area, our distribution center has felt the impact of the coronavirus. We're working with associates who've tested positive and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care. We will continue working closely with Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and appreciate their guidance concerning any adjustments to help reduce the spread of the virus."

Another business listed in the report is the Anheuser-Busch distribution facility in Loveland, where four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 with another 11 probable cases.

Anheuser-Busch spokesperson Kaitlin Craig said this to the Coloradoan:

"At Anheuser-Busch, the health and safety of our employees and our communities is our No. 1 priority, and we have implemented a number of precautionary measures across our company to address COVID-19."

See the Colorado Department of Public Health FULL report on COVID-19 cases across the state HERE.

Source: Colorado Dept. of Public Health and The Coloradoan