COVID-19 Shuts Down Cheyenne Homeless Shelter

Comea House and Resource Center is closed until further notice due to concerns about positive COVID-19 tests as well as unconfirmed symptomatic employees.

The homeless shelter made the announcement on its Facebook Page on Wednesday. According to the post, the situation has left the shelter unable to staff the facility. Residents were moved to Motel 6 ''where they will remain until the shelter is thoroughly cleaned and the staff is healthy and safe to return. ''

The post goes on to say "As soon as adequate staff are healthy and able to return to work, they will begin cleaning and reorganizing the shelter to better address COVID guidelines.

Residents will return as soon as the County Health Department provides clearance. We anticipate this process to take two to three weeks total."

The shelter is also looking for people to deliver meals: If you are willing to help provide NO CONTACT food delivery, please call Robin at 307 365-5436 to

schedule a time and day. Lunch, dinner, and breakfast for the following day are being delivered directly to Motel 6 at 10:15 daily"