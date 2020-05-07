COVID-19 Survivors Could be Disqualified to Serve in Military

Contract the COVID-19 virus, beat the virus, and have aspirations of joining the United States Military? Sorry to break it to you, but you are now disqualified to serve in the military according to a memo.

The memo circulating on Twitter states that if an applicant has a reported history of COVID-19 during the screening process, the applicant will be "Considered Disqualifying". The Military Times states that Pentagon spokeswoman, Jessica Maxwell, has confirmed that the memo is indeed authentic.

The memo, providing interim guidance for medical qualification, states in paragraph 4 that applicants with a history of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory test or clinician diagnosis are permanently disqualified.

Source: Military Times