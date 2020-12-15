COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts Started in Wyoming

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) vaccinations that are intended to help prevent COVID-19 infections have started in the Cowboy State.

Dr. Alexia Harrist said the first approved vaccine is recommended for most people who are age 16 and older, which has two doses that are taken three weeks apart needed.

Harrist noted COVID-19 vaccines, like other vaccines, are held to high standards to make sure they are safe. She also stated that the vaccine will not give the illness to people who receive them or cause individuals to test positive for the virus.

The prioritized descriptions of the “Phase 1A Distribution” plan groups can be found here.

Vaccination efforts will continue over the coming months with a phased approach based on production and availability.

MORE: When Can Wyoming Citizens Expect to Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine