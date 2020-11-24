Cowboy Basketball Game Times Revealed for Non-League Home Games

Game times for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s five non-conference home games have been announced.

The season debut on Saturday, Nov. 28, is at 2 p.m. versus Mississippi Valley State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The other four are weekday games that will start at 7 p.m. Wyoming will play Texas Southern (Monday, Nov. 30), Incarnate Word (Wednesday, Dec. 2), Denver (Wednesday, Dec. 9), and Omaha (Thursday, Dec. 17).

These times are subject to change, as the games could be selected for the Mountain West Conference’s television package.

The two non-conference road games at Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 6, and at Utah Valley on Saturday, Dec. 12 are still listed as “to be announced.”

Conference game start times will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on-sale for the men’s basketball home non-conference games. You can contact the Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220, emailing tickets@uwyo.edu, or visiting gowyo.com/tickets.

A limit of 2,000 fans per home game has been set through the end of December 2020. That equates to approximately 17 percent of the capacity at the AA. Fans attending will be required to wear face coverings at all times. That will be monitored by game management, as well as law enforcement and security personnel.

All tickets sold will incorporate social distancing.