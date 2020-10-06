Cowboy Draw Jackpot at $2.14M After 175 Days With No Winner

More than $2 million will be up for grabs this Thursday in the drawing for the Cowboy Draw jackpot.

No ticket matched all five numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $2.14 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 8, 9 and 29.

The jackpot has been growing since April 13, and is currently the second largest in the game's five-and-a-half-year history.

The largest Cowboy Draw jackpot of all time, $3,300,841, was won on Dec. 6, 2018.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

