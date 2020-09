Cowboy Draw players have another shot to strike it rich on Monday after no ticket matched all five numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 13, 30 and 32.

The jackpot has been growing since April 13 and now stands at an estimated $1.75 million. Should it surpass $1.881 million, it will be the game's second largest jackpot in history.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.