Cowboy Draw Jackpot Soars to $1.89 Million, Second Largest Ever

The second largest Cowboy Draw jackpot in history will be up for grabs Monday, Sept. 28.

No ticket matched all five numbers in yesterday afternoon's drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $1.89 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 20, 29, 31 and 32.

The jackpot has been growing since April 13, and will now have to surpass $3,300,841 to become Cowboy Draw's biggest prize ever.

"As always, we’re pulling for all of our players," WyoLotto said in an email Friday. "We just wanna see a winner!"

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

​​