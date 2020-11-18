Cowboy Football Team to Host Utah State on Thursday Night

The Wyoming Cowboys will return to action on the Gridiron with yet another Thursday night game as they'll host Utah State in Laramie. The Pokes are 1-2 in Mountain West play and have some time off since their 10 point loss to Colorado State back on November 5th. Last week's scheduled game with the Air Force was called off due to coronavirus concerns at the Academy so the time off would theoretically give UW some extra time to straighten out some of their problems. Turnovers, defensive coverage gaps, offensive line play, and penalties were big issues in the CSU game but those are the kind of things that can be corrected.

The Cowboys still have a few regulars out of the line-up with injuries and illness. On the offensive line, Torrington native Logan Harris is not listed on the depth chart for the game on Thursday. Utah State at 0-4 has their own issues as they kicked their starting quarterback off the team Jason Shelley had started the first 4 games for the Aggies and is a transfer from the University of Utah.

The Cowboys are a whopping 20 point favorites in the game which will start at 7 pm on Thursday night. You will be able to hear the game on K2 Radio in Casper and KOWB in Laramie.

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics