Cowboy On His Horse Lassos Bike Thief In Walmart Parking Lot

This video is an oldie but a goodie, and I can 100% see this same thing happening in Wyoming.

28-year-old cowboy Robert Borba lives in a small town in Oregon and works on a ranch. While at his local Walmart to "get some dog food" he heard a woman cry out.

He saw that a bike was being stolen, and in true Cowboy fashion, stopped a would-be bike thief armed with little more than a lasso.

Watch this video to get the full story.

Am I the only one laughing thinking about what must have been going through the bike thief's mind when he saw he was being chased by a Cowboy?

I do have one question though...

Where was Borba planning to put the dog food?