Cowboy Wrestling Team Travel East For West Point Duals

The Wyoming wrestling team will face multiple opponents on the same day for the second week in a row as the Cowboys travel to West Point, New York for the West Point Duals on Saturday, January 4.

The Pokes will face Washington DC's American University Eagles at 10:00 AM, the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon and Army at 2:00 PM (all times are Mountain time).

"We have three duals against very good teams, all in one day, so we better bring some grit," Head Coach Mark Branch said in a statement.

Army is coming off of an outstanding performance at the Midlands and we are coming off a tough outing in Florida and a long trip on the road, away from our comfort zone. We'll get a chance to see what we are made off."

The Cowboys went 1-3 at the South Beach Duals to close 2019, defeating Old Dominion 24-15 and coming up short to No. 16 Missouri, 22-10, No. 23 Cornel, 28-9 and Michigan State 18-12. Brian Andrews at heavyweight, was the only Poke to go a perfect 4-0 at the event while Montorie Bridges (133) and Jaron Jensen (149) both went 3-1.

Behind the strength of his upset win over then-No. 2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri, Jensen jumped up six spots in the latest TrackWrestling poll and is now ranked 18th. Montorie Bridges continues to be UW's highest-rated wrestler as he is seventh by multiple publications.

Last season, the Cowboys hosted the round-robin event, sweeping its way behind the strength of a 20-15 win over North Carolina, a 27-9 victory over Army and a 25-14 win over American.